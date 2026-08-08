Atiku Criticises Government Over Economic Policies

Lagos, Nigeria: Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, accused the current administration on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 4:47 PM WAT, of worsening the purchasing power of citizens.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, indicated that the latest Central Bank of Nigeria Household Expectations Survey contradicts claims of economic recovery. Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar cited the data to show buying conditions stood at 28.7 points for motor vehicles, 28.9 points for consumer durables, and 30.0 points for buildings and landed property.

“These are not figures manufactured by the opposition. They are the verdict of Nigerian households captured by the Central Bank under President Tinubu’s own government,” Atiku Abubakar said.

The survey recorded a willingness to purchase vehicles at 18.7 points and a willingness to buy buildings and landed property at 19.2 points. The African Democratic Congress presidential candidate stated that the economic crisis now affects the ability of citizens to accumulate assets and improve their standard of living.

“What the figures tell us is simple: Nigerians are being priced out of decent living. A home is becoming a fantasy. A car is becoming a luxury. Household appliances are increasingly beyond reach,” he said.

The statement referenced the SBM Jollof Index, noting that the ingredients required to prepare a pot of jollof rice for a family of five cost an average of ₦29,578 ($19.72 USD). This figure was compared to the ₦70,000 ($46.67 USD) minimum wage, demonstrating that food preparation alone consumes more than 40 percent of a worker’s monthly income before rent, transportation, electricity, school fees, and healthcare are taken into account.

“Only recently, the Jollof Index told us what Tinubu’s economy has done to the Nigerian kitchen. Now the CBN survey is telling us what it has done to the Nigerian dream,” Atiku Abubakar said.

The Federal Government of Nigeria previously defended its economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, stating the measures are necessary to stabilise the economy, attract investment, and establish a foundation for sustainable growth.