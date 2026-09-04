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Atiku Decries Organ Sales Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Atiku Decries Organ Sales Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, expressed concern on September 4, 2026, over reports of young Nigerians selling their kidneys to manage economic survival.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar made the statement in a post published on X.

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress attributed the situation to the economic policies of the administration under the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his statement, Atiku Abubakar noted that essential goods and services including food, transport, rent, school fees, medicine, and electricity are increasing in cost, with reports indicating young individuals sell kidneys for N1.7 million ($1,285 USD).

The politician stated that Nigeria possesses existing laws prohibiting commercial organ sales and organ trafficking, but argued that legal measures alone cannot resolve the poverty driving individuals to criminal networks.

He criticized federal economic reforms and stated that policy adjustments should incorporate affordable food, lower transportation costs, accessible healthcare, and employment opportunities.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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