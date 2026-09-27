Atiku Demands Explanation From Tinubu Over Rising Public Debt

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain the continued rise in Nigeria’s public debt despite increased government revenues following economic reforms.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the demand in a statement issued on Saturday, September 26, 2026, through Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communications of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

The demand followed figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which recorded Nigeria’s total public debt at ₦166.79 trillion ($125.76 billion) as of June 30, 2026. The total marks an increase from ₦159.35 trillion ($120.15 billion) recorded as of March 31, 2026, and ₦49.85 trillion ($37.59 billion) in March 2023.

“A government that says more money is coming in must explain why it keeps borrowing and why the people paying for its policies cannot see the promised gains,” Atiku Abubakar said.

He requested a detailed breakdown from Bola Tinubu showing old debt newly recorded, foreign-denominated debt affected by exchange-rate shifts, all new loans contracted since taking office, the amount repaid, and the outstanding balance.

“Accounting explanations must not become a hiding place for fresh borrowing,” Atiku Abubakar said.

He referenced BudgIT figures indicating debt service reached ₦12.52 trillion ($9.44 billion) against revenues of ₦18.63 trillion ($14.05 billion) in the third quarter of 2025. He also noted that the 2026 fiscal framework provides for ₦68.32 trillion ($51.51 billion) in expenditure against projected revenue of ₦36.87 trillion ($27.80 billion), leaving a projected deficit of ₦31.45 trillion ($23.71 billion).