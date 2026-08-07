Atiku Demands Names of Insiders in Fake Agency Scandal

ABUJA, Nigeria: The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, demanded on Friday, August 7, 2026, that the Nigerian Presidency publicly identify the internal officials connected to the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council scandal.

Phrank Shaibu, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Abubakar, issued a statement detailing the demand. Okay News reports that Abubakar rejected the interim report from Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission as an exoneration of the government.

The commission’s findings indicate an individual forged a presidential appointment letter, created the fictitious government agency, appropriated offices of the former Presidential Economic Advisory Council, opened bank accounts using forged legislative instruments, and established two additional fake government agencies.

“If there was connivance, who connived? If public officers were negligent, who are they? Who granted access to government offices? Who recognised this supposed Director General? Who enabled him to operate within the machinery of government?” Abubakar said.

Abubakar noted that the central figure in the investigation, identified as Adeyemi, has requested to appear before a National Assembly investigation broadcast on national television.

Abubakar requested the publication of the full commission report and the identities of every public official found culpable.

“The National Assembly should immediately institute an open, live-broadcast public hearing into this scandal,” he said.