Atiku Demands Probe into Death of 37 Miners in NSCDC Custody

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, September 19, 2026, demanded an independent criminal investigation following the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar issued a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, calling on Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to establish full accountability for the fatalities.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended 20 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers and constituted a 10-member panel to investigate the incident following directives from Bola Tinubu.

“Thirty-seven Nigerians, many of them teenagers, entered government custody alive. Thirty-seven of them died there. The Tinubu administration cannot explain away 37 bodies with press releases, suspensions and bureaucratic excuses,” Atiku Abubakar said.

He said Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has questions to answer because the agency involved operates under his ministry.

“Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has direct and unavoidable questions to answer. He supervises the agency in whose custody these Nigerians allegedly died,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar also challenged Dele Alake regarding enforcement actions in the mining sector and stated that Bola Tinubu bears ultimate responsibility for the actions of his administration.

“President Tinubu bears ultimate responsibility for the conduct of his government. He cannot behave like a spectator whenever his administration is confronted by tragedy, scandal or failure,” he said.

He demanded the preservation of detention registers, communication records, medical reports, and surveillance footage, alongside representation for the families of the victims.

“That allegation demands an immediate and independent criminal investigation. It cannot be resolved through an internal inquiry in which government officials investigate government agents and present government-approved conclusions to Nigerians,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar made reference to a 2014 recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Immigration Service where at least 16 job seekers died.

“In 2014, at least 16 young Nigerians died during the Nigeria Immigration Service recruitment tragedy. The supervising minister, Abba Moro, was investigated and subsequently prosecuted over matters arising from that exercise. Why should the standard be different today?” Atiku Abubakar asked.

He called for public disclosure of all findings and the prosecution of any individuals found responsible.

“Illegal mining is robbing Nigeria of its resources, destroying communities and threatening national security. It must be confronted firmly. But fighting illegal mining is not a licence for state agents to arrest citizens alive and return their bodies to their families,” he said.

“An allegation is not a death sentence. An arrest warrant is not a warrant to kill. Government custody must never become a gateway to the mortuary,” he said.

“We demand the truth. We demand accountability. We demand justice for all 37 victims,” he said.

Forensic examinations and autopsies remain ongoing, and the official cause of death for the 37 individuals has not been established.