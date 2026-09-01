Atiku Knocks Tinubu Over Fuel Prices and Rising Cost of Living

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The media office of former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has fired back at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent criticism of opposition economic alternatives, declaring that the defining crisis in Nigeria today is the unbearable cost of living rather than partisan political rivalries, his team announced on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

In a detailed rejoinder issued in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, maintained that the former Vice President’s economic critique reflects the daily reality of millions of citizens battling soaring food prices, crippling transportation costs, and shrinking real wages under the current administration.

Okay News reports that the statement followed remarks by President Tinubu on social media defending his administration’s market-driven reforms and dismissing opposition proposals to reduce energy costs as a backward regression.

Shaibu accused the Federal Government of policy contradiction, questioning why the administration criticized Atiku’s energy reduction blueprint while simultaneously promising imminent interventions in transportation, food security, and palliatives as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

“For more than three years, Nigerians have endured punishing transport fares, soaring food prices, crippling energy costs and wages that buy less every month,” Shaibu said. “Throughout that period, your government repeatedly told Nigerians that their suffering was the unavoidable price of reform. Now, suddenly, cheaper transportation has become urgent. You cannot condemn cheaper living when Atiku proposes it and rename the same objective Renewed Hope when you promise it.”

Highlighting global energy disparities, the media office pointed out that ordinary citizens in other oil-producing nations enjoy significantly lower pump prices despite higher per-capita incomes, citing petrol prices in Saudi Arabia (₦778 per litre), Kuwait (₦872), Algeria (₦475), Angola (₦441), the United Arab Emirates, and Libya (roughly ₦34 per litre) compared to Nigeria’s prevailing rate of approximately ₦1,400 per litre.

Shaibu illustrated the economic squeeze on Nigerian households by noting that a worker earning the statutory national minimum wage of ₦70,000 must spend ₦56,000—representing 80 percent of monthly income—simply to purchase 40 litres of petrol, leaving four-fifths of basic wages consumed before accounting for food, rent, utility bills, school fees, or medical expenses.

Reiterating the framework of the Atiku Economic Recovery Plan (AERP), Shaibu explained that Atiku’s strategy focuses on targeted, transparently budgeted, and independently audited crude supplies for domestic refining, coupled with strict consumer pass-through mandates to immediately lower pump prices and reduce transport-induced inflation across food markets such as Mile 12 in Lagos.

The media aide also dismissed the administration’s defense of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing the model of escalating public university fees while providing commercial loans as “witchcraft economics” that encumbers young graduates with unsustainable liabilities.

“Celebrating NELFUND as proof that education has become affordable under your government is like setting school fees on fire and then boasting that you lent students a bucket of water,” Shaibu stated, adding that an Atiku administration would lower the baseline cost of tertiary education and implement a structured debt-forgiveness programme for qualifying student beneficiaries.

Rebutting claims that domestic refining support would jeopardize workers’ salaries or minimum wage implementation, Shaibu challenged the Presidency to publish line-by-line financial ledgers to substantiate its fiscal assertions.

The opposition media office further demanded comprehensive public accounting and reconciliation regarding ₦15.8 trillion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal between June 2023 and December 2025, approximately ₦30 trillion in Federation Account accruals and transfers, and over ₦34 trillion in Import Duty Exemption Certificate approvals granted in 2025.

Shaibu concluded by affirming that Atiku will continue to champion policy solutions aimed at restoring economic affordability, productive dignity, and basic purchasing power to the Nigerian populace.