Atiku Mourns Legendary Actor Olu Jacobs at 84

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has paid a glowing tribute to legendary Nollywood thespian Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, MFR, following his passing at the age of 84, describing the late actor as a foundational institution, a national cultural titan, and one of the finest ambassadors of Africa’s creative industry, arts correspondents confirmed on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The veteran actor, widely revered as Olu Jacobs, passed away surrounded by family, drawing an outpouring of national and international tributes from political leaders, film guilds, and generations of cinema enthusiasts across the continent.

Okay News reports that in an official statement personally signed in Abuja, Atiku lamented that Nigeria had lost far more than an accomplished motion picture star, emphasizing that Jacobs embodied artistic excellence and elevated the African narrative on global stages.

“I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Olu Jacobs at the age of 84,” Atiku stated. “Nigeria has lost far more than a great actor; we have lost an institution, a cultural icon, and one of the finest ambassadors of our creative spirit.”

Reflecting on Jacobs’ commanding screen career spanning over five decades across stage, television, and film, the former vice president observed that the actor’s thunderous voice, aristocratic poise, and emotional gravitas cemented his position as an enduring presence in millions of Nigerian living rooms.

“For generations of Nigerians, Olu Jacobs was a familiar and commanding presence in our homes,” Atiku noted. “That unmistakable voice, the dignity he brought to every role, and the sheer force of his talent made him one of those rare artists who did not merely act before an audience, but became part of our collective memory.”

Atiku emphasized that long before the contemporary Nigerian film industry crystallized into a multi-billion-naira global entertainment powerhouse, Jacobs had already established an illustrious international career in the United Kingdom, starring in prestigious British television series and international motion pictures before returning home to nurture domestic storytelling.

“Long before Nollywood became a global phenomenon, Olu Jacobs was already carrying the Nigerian name with distinction,” Atiku affirmed. “Through decades of dedication to his craft, he helped lay the foundations upon which an entire industry would rise. He gave life to our stories, dignity to our culture, and inspiration to countless younger actors who followed the path he helped to clear.”

The former vice president noted that the actor’s demise represents a deeply personal bereavement for generations of citizens who grew up watching his classical portrayals of royalty, statesmanship, and moral authority on screen.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the family, Atiku consoled Jacobs’ wife and fellow celebrated thespian, Joke Silva, MFR, their children, and the broader creative arts community, praying that the cherished memories of their exemplary partnership would offer solace during this difficult period.

“The curtain may have fallen on an extraordinary life, but the characters he gave us, the standards he set, and the generations he inspired will continue to speak for him,” Atiku concluded. “Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria his talent, his voice, and a lifetime of excellence. Nigeria will remember him with pride, affection, and profound gratitude.”