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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has offered full educational sponsorship to Yusuf Aliyu, a precocious young boy captured in a viral video working at an artisanal gold mining site in Niger State, while launching a scathing criticism of the Federal Government’s handling of the artisanal mining sector, political correspondents confirmed on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The intervention comes amidst mounting national public outrage over the deaths of 37 suspected artisanal miners held in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Minna, which has triggered federal suspensions of 21 paramilitary officers and prompted the constitution of an independent panel of inquiry.

Okay News reports that in an emotive personal dispatch released on Sunday, the former vice president stated that he had watched the video recording repeatedly with profound sorrow, maintaining that the child’s composure, clarity of thought, and intellectual brightness belong in a modern academic environment rather than hazardous mineral trenches.

“A child with such intelligence, clarity, and confidence should be in a classroom building his future—not struggling for survival in a community surrounded by gold but buried in poverty,” Atiku stated. “I cannot look at him and see an ‘illegal miner.’ I see a Nigerian child failed by the country that should have protected him. I see brilliance trapped by poverty and enormous promise abandoned by leadership.”

The former vice president made an urgent appeal for the security of the boy and his relatives, warning against administrative reprisals while pledging to finance his schooling through established legal and child-welfare structures.

“I appeal specifically for his safety. His courage must not expose him or his family to intimidation or retaliation,” he asserted. “I am prepared to support his education and ensure that the brilliance we have witnessed is not buried by poverty. Any effort to reach him must be handled responsibly through his family and appropriate child-protection channels.”

Atiku framed the child’s plight as a direct indictment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, questioning why communities sitting upon immense mineral wealth continue to endure systemic destitution and educational abandonment while raw natural commodities are evacuated from their land.

Drawing a sharp policy contrast, Atiku recalled that the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari initiated the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) to systematically organize, train, provide equipment, and integrate informal miners into the formal macroeconomic value chain, with Niger State serving as a primary pilot zone.

“Tinubu inherited that framework but has met these vulnerable citizens with raids, detention, and the label ‘illegal miners,’” Atiku said. “Buhari saw people to formalise. Tinubu sees poor people to criminalise. This boy is evidence against the Tinubu government. His intelligence exposes the opportunities it has failed to provide. His poverty exposes the injustice of Nigeria’s mining economy.”

Demanding institutional transparency from the presidency and regulatory authorities, the former vice president stated that federal authorities owe the Nigerian people an explanation regarding the abandonment of formalization frameworks in Niger State and the custodial fatalities recorded on September 17.

“The government must explain what became of PAGMI in Niger State and how 37 Nigerians died in the custody of a federal agency. Calling them ‘illegal miners’ cannot erase their humanity or excuse their deaths,” Atiku concluded. “As a father, a grandfather, and a Nigerian, I refuse to look away. The gold beneath their community should build classrooms and livelihoods, not graves.”