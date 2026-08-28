Atiku Pledges to Reopen Land Borders and Southern Ports in 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, pledged on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to reopen the country’s land borders and develop ports in southern regions if elected president in 2027.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the commitment when a political support group visited him at his residence in Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar stated that the closure of land borders had damaged legitimate businesses, forcing many young entrepreneurs into bankruptcy and unemployment. He noted that northern states share borders with Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic, and Benin Republic, making cross-border trade a vital source of livelihood for millions of residents.

“How can there be security? So I said I’m going to reopen the borders,” he said. The statement follows the decision by the administration of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to reopen the Kamba and Tsamiya border routes with Niger Republic on February 9, 2026, an action the Federal Government of Nigeria described as a boost to cross-border trade.

Atiku Abubakar also promised to develop maritime ports in the southern region to create a balanced system for the importation and transportation of goods across Nigeria. “During the last campaign, I went across Europe to discuss with shippers and ship development companies: how can we together develop south and southeastern ports, so that there is balance as far as importation of goods and transportation of goods are concerned,” he said.

He stated that developing ports in Calabar, Uyo, and Port Harcourt would reduce the time and cost of transporting goods to the North-East. Operational seaports in Nigeria are currently located in Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Cross River states. Atiku Abubakar disclosed that he owns a factory in Adamawa State, where transporting a container from Lagos to Yola can take up to two months due to poor road infrastructure.