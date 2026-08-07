Atiku Reports Suspicious Account Deposit

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s former Vice President and the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alerted security agencies on Friday, August 7, 2026, regarding an unsolicited financial deposit into his private commercial bank account.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, announced the incident in a written statement. Okay News reports that Shaibu detailed how an unknown individual initiated the transfer with a transaction description reading “Contribution Electioneering Campaign.”

The statement clarified that the campaign organization did not request, authorize, or recognize the entity responsible for the payment. “The circumstances surrounding the transfer are deeply troubling to His Excellency,” Shaibu said, noting that the specific bank account details are restricted from the public domain.

The communication aide questioned how an unauthorized party obtained the banking records of a private citizen. Shaibu stated that if the financial data of a political candidate could be accessed, the financial privacy of the wider public is at risk.

The statement suggested the data breach may have originated from individuals with authorized banking system access. Shaibu described the situation as “a grave abuse of power capable of exposing the account holder to kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, fraudsters and other criminal elements.”

The communication team characterized the deposit as part of a pattern of questionable activities preceding the general elections, urging citizens to ignore “tired tactics that smack of character assassination.” “Such desperate antics have failed before and will fail again,” Shaibu said, adding that the candidate remains focused on offering leadership and practical solutions to national challenges.