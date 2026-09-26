Atiku’s Victory Will End Rotated Power, Sani Says

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — A victory for African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election would mark the end of the informal rotational presidency arrangement in Nigeria, former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani said on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shehu Sani said the southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to complete an eight-year presidential tenure before power returns to the northern part of the country.

Okay News reports that Shehu Sani stated Atiku Abubakar has a constitutional right to contest the election but noted that political considerations should be taken into account to determine the direction of the 2027 contest.

“I never said Atiku should not run. Constitutionally, he has the right to run for any election. But what I said was that the southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to have its eight-year tenure in office, just like the way the North has from 2015 to 2023,” Shehu Sani said.

He said candidates from the southern region should be allowed to contest alongside other southern aspirants, recommending that the African Democratic Congress field Rotimi Amaechi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress field Peter Obi, and the All Allied Peoples Movement field Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Let the South struggle it out and see who wins, and for four years. And when the tenure is done by 2031, the North shall have its unchallengeable opportunity to produce leadership of the country,” Shehu Sani said.

He acknowledged that rotational presidency is not provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but stated that political parties and leaders should consider the arrangement in the interest of justice, fairness, equity, and peace.

“The constitution has not stopped him from contesting the election. He can contest the election, but for me, that is my position and I’m not backing down on it,” Shehu Sani said.

“If Atiku wins, it means that is the end of rotational presidency in Nigeria,” Shehu Sani said.

“But if we allow the South to have their eight-year term, by 2031, a Northerner takes over, there will be no challenge from Southern part of Nigeria,” Shehu Sani said.