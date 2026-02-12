Sports

Atletico Madrid Thrash Barcelona 4-0 in Copa del Rey Semi-Final First Leg

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa
1 Min Read
Athletico Madrid thrash Barcelona 4-0 in the first-leg of Copa del Rey semi-final. Barca conceded 4 first-half goals for only the second time since at least 2004-05. The other occasion took place in the Champions League in August 2020 - 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Quarter-Finals.

Atlético Madrid delivered a stunning first-half performance to defeat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The hosts took control early when Eric García’s misplaced backpass rolled into his own net after just six minutes. Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th minute with a composed finish against his former club. Atletico continued to dominate, adding a third through Ademola Lookman after good work involving Julián Álvarez. Álvarez then capped an outstanding first half by firing home a powerful strike in stoppage time to make it 4-0 before the break.

Barcelona endured further frustration in the second half when Pau Cubarsí had a goal ruled out for offside following an eight-minute VAR review, equalling the record for the longest check. Their night worsened late on as Eric García was sent off after another VAR intervention.

Lookman was named player of the match for his influential display, while Diego Simeone’s side now take a commanding advantage into the return leg on 3 March. Barcelona, 32-time winners of the competition, face a daunting task if they are to overturn the heavy first-leg deficit.

