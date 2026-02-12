Atletico Madrid Thrash Barcelona 4-0 in Copa del Rey Semi-Final First Leg

Atlético Madrid delivered a stunning first-half performance to defeat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The hosts took control early when Eric García’s misplaced backpass rolled into his own net after just six minutes. Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th minute with a composed finish against his former club. Atletico continued to dominate, adding a third through Ademola Lookman after good work involving Julián Álvarez. Álvarez then capped an outstanding first half by firing home a powerful strike in stoppage time to make it 4-0 before the break.

Barcelona endured further frustration in the second half when Pau Cubarsí had a goal ruled out for offside following an eight-minute VAR review, equalling the record for the longest check. Their night worsened late on as Eric García was sent off after another VAR intervention.

Lookman was named player of the match for his influential display, while Diego Simeone’s side now take a commanding advantage into the return leg on 3 March. Barcelona, 32-time winners of the competition, face a daunting task if they are to overturn the heavy first-leg deficit.