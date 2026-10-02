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Attijariwafa Agrees Ghana Bank Takeover as Société Générale Plans Exit

Attijariwafa would acquire 55.22% of Société Générale Ghana, with SSNIT buying a further 5%. The agreement still needs regulatory approval.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Exterior of Société Générale Ghana’s Takoradi branch in 2015, with bank signs on the building and traffic in the foreground
File photo: Société Générale Ghana’s Takoradi branch in April 2015. Photo: Jwale2 / Wikimedia Commons.

Société Générale Group has agreed to sell its entire 60.22% stake in its Ghanaian subsidiary, with Attijariwafa Bank set to acquire a controlling holding, according to a company announcement dated October 1, 2026.

The proposed transaction would give Attijariwafa a 55.22% stake in Société Générale Ghana. The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) would acquire a further 5%.

The agreement remains conditional on financial and regulatory approvals. The announcement does not say that the transfer has been completed.

Okay News reports that the Ghana Stock Exchange published the company’s announcement as Press Release 395 of 2026, setting out the proposed division of Société Générale’s shareholding between the two buyers.

“This divestment project is subject to the usual conditions precedent and the validation of the relevant financial and regulatory authorities,” the company said in the filing.

Under the agreement, Attijariwafa, which the statement describes as a pan-African banking group, would take over the subsidiary’s activities, client portfolios and employees.

The proposed sale therefore covers the operating bank as well as the controlling shareholding. The announcement gives no transaction value or date for completion.

Société Générale Ghana serves retail and corporate customers through a network of 40 branches and outlets across Ghana, according to the company’s description accompanying the filing.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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