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Société Générale Group has agreed to sell its entire 60.22% stake in its Ghanaian subsidiary, with Attijariwafa Bank set to acquire a controlling holding, according to a company announcement dated October 1, 2026.

The proposed transaction would give Attijariwafa a 55.22% stake in Société Générale Ghana. The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) would acquire a further 5%.

The agreement remains conditional on financial and regulatory approvals. The announcement does not say that the transfer has been completed.

Okay News reports that the Ghana Stock Exchange published the company’s announcement as Press Release 395 of 2026, setting out the proposed division of Société Générale’s shareholding between the two buyers.

“This divestment project is subject to the usual conditions precedent and the validation of the relevant financial and regulatory authorities,” the company said in the filing.

Under the agreement, Attijariwafa, which the statement describes as a pan-African banking group, would take over the subsidiary’s activities, client portfolios and employees.

The proposed sale therefore covers the operating bank as well as the controlling shareholding. The announcement gives no transaction value or date for completion.

Société Générale Ghana serves retail and corporate customers through a network of 40 branches and outlets across Ghana, according to the company’s description accompanying the filing.