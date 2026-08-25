Australia Bans Mostly AI-Made Songs From Official Music Charts

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SYDNEY, Australia – Songs that are largely or entirely created by artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer eligible for Australia’s official music charts under new rules introduced by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

The new requirements, which took effect this week, state that music submitted for chart consideration must be “substantially human made”. Okay News reports that artists can still use AI tools, but humans must have written the song and performed the lead vocals and primary instruments.

AI-assisted production techniques such as mastering, drum machines and Auto-Tune remain permitted under the updated rules.

ARIA said the changes were intended to protect human creativity as AI-generated music becomes increasingly common. Artists will also be required to declare any use of AI when submitting music for chart consideration.

The policy follows controversy surrounding Australian DJ Josh Fawaz’s cover of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”, which recently topped the ARIA dance singles chart and reached No. 2 on Australia’s overall chart.

The track became a regular feature on commercial radio and was streamed more than 48 million times on Spotify. Fawaz later added generative AI credits to the song following criticism over its production.

ARIA chief executive Annabelle Herd said Australian artists were competing for attention in an increasingly crowded music market and that the organisation did not want to promote music created without meaningful human artistry.

“These changes reflect our intent to remain dynamic and promote the human nature of artistry in what is, to say the least, a rapidly developing space,” Herd said.

She added that while artists already use AI tools, “music generated wholesale by services built on artists’ recordings is a different matter.”

Under the new rules, ARIA can retrospectively adjust a song’s chart position if it later determines that the music was largely AI-generated. If a song reaches No. 1 and is subsequently found to have breached the rules, ARIA may also request the return of awards associated with the chart achievement.

Artists and their representatives will have the right to challenge decisions excluding their music from the charts.

The updated rules also exclude music that raises concerns about artificial stream or chart manipulation. The policy is based on guidance from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which has announced plans to introduce similar AI-related chart guidelines across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Australian electronic music duo Peking Duk is among the artists supporting the move. The group recently shared an AI-assisted version of its 2014 hit “High” and joked that it had re-recorded the song with AI so Australian radio would play it.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also pledged stronger protections for creative workers against the unauthorised use of their work to train AI systems. In July, he said writers and musicians should be able to decide whether and how their work is used for AI training and receive payment when appropriate.