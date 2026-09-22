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GREENVILLE, United States – American actress Hayden Panettiere died from an accidental drug overdose caused by the lethal toxic effects of synthetic fentanyl combined with prescription sedative and therapeutic medications, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina confirmed in a finalized post-mortem toxicology report released on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The forensic ruling provides administrative and medical clarity surrounding the sudden passing of the 36-year-old television star, who was discovered unresponsive inside a private residential property in Greenville on the afternoon of August 16, 2026.

Okay News reports that in an official investigative summary released by Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis, medical examiners determined that the manner of death was entirely accidental, verifying that an exhaustive post-mortem examination revealed no physical or structural trauma that could have contributed to her demise.

According to the certified toxicological panel, Panettiere succumbed to the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, its synthetic chemical precursor 4-ANPP, alprazolam—the active ingredient in the anti-anxiety drug Xanax—alongside the skeletal muscle relaxant methocarbamol and the atypical antipsychotic medication quetiapine.

Emergency medical personnel dispatched to the scene following an emergency telephone call initiated advanced cardiac life support measures, performing continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation for more than 40 minutes before medical personnel pronounced her deceased.

The Greenville Police Department, which indicated that an initial search of the premises uncovered multiple prescription pill containers with redacted patient labels, confirmed on Tuesday that its criminal investigation remains active in direct coordination with special agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to identify the origin of the illicit synthetic narcotics.

A police incident report documented that Panettiere’s former domestic partner Brian Hickerson and his brother were present at the premises when municipal emergency response teams arrived at the residence.

Panettiere rose to international prominence as a child actress, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of high school cheerleader Claire Bennet in the science fiction drama Heroes before starring as country music singer Juliette Barnes in the long-running musical television series Nashville.

Throughout her adult career, Panettiere spoke candidly regarding her protracted struggles with clinical substance dependency and severe postpartum depression, disclosing in a recently published autobiographical memoir that her exposure to addictive stimulants began at age 16 when handlers supplied her with energy-boosting tablets during industry promotional appearances.

The tragedy follows the bereavement Panettiere experienced in February 2023 following the sudden death of her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, who passed away in New York at the age of 28 from cardiomegaly accompanied by aortic valve complications amidst his own battles with substance misuse.