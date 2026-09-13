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ABUJA, Nigeria – Author, public commentator, and Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to the United Mexican States, Reno Omokri, has declared that the average Nigerian citizen is substantially better off today than when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, mounting a robust defense of the administration’s macroeconomic reforms during a live television broadcast on Sunday night, September 13, 2026.

Appearing as a featured guest on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, Sunday Politics, Omokri was asked directly whether ordinary citizens across the country have experienced improved living standards over the course of the administration’s tenure.

Okay News reports that Omokri answered unequivocally in the affirmative, maintaining that structural fiscal interventions executed by the Federal Government have stabilized the economy and established durable platforms for long-term household prosperity.

“The average Nigerian is much better off today,” Omokri stated during the interview, arguing that public discourse often overlooks measurable socioeconomic indices while concentrating disproportionately on short-term transitional pressures.

The ambassador-designate emphasized that the structural restructuring of national revenues—spurred by the removal of the petrol subsidy and the consolidation of foreign exchange windows—has dramatically expanded monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements to state and local governments, empowering sub-national administrations to fulfill developmental and wage obligations.

He pointed to the upward adjustment of the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000, the operationalization of student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and targeted social welfare interventions as tangible evidence of the administration’s commitment to insulating vulnerable working-class households from broader global economic headwinds.

Omokri further observed that international purchasing power parity and poverty benchmarks must be evaluated within the realistic context of domestic market dynamics, contending that recent indicators reflect gradual macroeconomic recovery and growing fiscal resilience.

The remarks elicited swift engagement across digital platforms and political circles, where opposition figures and civil society advocates have continued to express concern over persistent living costs and household commodity prices.

Omokri’s robust defense of executive policy arrives ahead of his formal assumption of diplomatic duties in Mexico City, following his appointment as one of 34 non-career envoys in President Tinubu’s 65-member diplomatic deployment approved by the Senate of Nigeria.

Reiterating his confidence in the national trajectory, Omokri urged citizens and economic commentators to assess the administration’s performance based on verified statistical fundamentals and institutional modernization rather than transient political sentiments.