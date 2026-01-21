Awujale Succession: Nominees Told To Report At DSS Office In Ijebu-Ode As Kingmakers Cancel Palace Meeting

Traditional kingmakers involved in choosing the next Awujale, the paramount traditional ruler of Ijebuland, a historic Yoruba region in Ogun State, south western Nigeria, have cancelled a planned palace meeting and redirected all shortlisted nominees to Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), the country’s domestic intelligence and security agency, for an appearance in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Okay News reports that the change of plan was communicated in a formal letter dated Tuesday, 20 January 2026, and sent to leading officials of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, the family line expected to present candidates in the current phase of the Awujale succession process.

In the notice, the Awujale Kingmakers Council said the earlier “meet-and-greet” scheduled for the Aafin Awujale, the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode, had been called off, and that all nominees must instead present themselves at the DSS office by 11:00 in the morning.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, his deputy, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba, and the Vice Chairman, Professor Fassy Yusuf, directing that the nominees appear at the DSS location along Nigerian Television Authority Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode.

The council added that the switch from the palace meeting to the DSS office engagement was sudden, apologised for any inconvenience, and instructed all parties to ensure compliance and punctuality.

The letter, signed by the Secretary of the Awujale Afobaje Council, Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, partly reads “We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled.

“Accordingly, the Awujale nominees are hereby directed to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office located at State Security Service (SSS) Along NTA Road, Beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, Off Igbeba Road,Ijebu-Ode. Time: 11:00 a.m. prompt.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause. Kindly ensure that all concerned nominees are punctual and comply strictly with this directive.”

The development comes amid heightened attention around the ongoing process to nominate a new Awujale, with the Ogun State Government, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, previously intervening to pause parts of the selection process following petitions and concerns raised by stakeholders.

As of the time of filing, no further details were provided on what the DSS engagement would involve or what decisions, if any, might follow after the nominees’ appearance at the agency’s Ijebu-Ode office.