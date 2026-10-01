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Baba-Ahmed Urges Opposition Cooperation Over 2027 Legal Hurdles

The PRP chairman said opposition parties should pool resources and address factional and legal uncertainty before settling candidate questions.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Arise News Prime Time, identified as PRP national chairman
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed during an Arise News interview. Screenshot: Arise News.

Key Takeaways

Baba-Ahmed urged opposition parties to cooperate on legal and organisational challenges.

His estimates of court cases and coalition membership are attributed claims.

He said a common identity should precede decisions on presidential candidates.

NIGERIA: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, national chairman of Nigeria’s Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has urged opposition parties to strengthen their cooperation as legal disputes and factional divisions complicate preparations for the 2027 elections.

Okay News reports that he made the remarks in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The broadcaster published its report on October 1.

Baba-Ahmed said five or six of the roughly eight or nine parties involved in the emerging coalition were facing court cases. He argued that uncertainty over party factions could also affect whether candidates reached the ballot.

He said the parties needed to pool resources, support one another and protect their ability to compete against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked about a single presidential candidate, he said agreement would be difficult at this stage because the parties already had candidates, but added: “All options are on the table.”

He said the coalition was establishing working groups and a common identity before resolving candidate questions.

Its proposed priorities, he said, included insecurity, poverty, economic management and opportunities for young people.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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