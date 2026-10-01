Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NIGERIA: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, national chairman of Nigeria’s Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has urged opposition parties to strengthen their cooperation as legal disputes and factional divisions complicate preparations for the 2027 elections.

Okay News reports that he made the remarks in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The broadcaster published its report on October 1.

Baba-Ahmed said five or six of the roughly eight or nine parties involved in the emerging coalition were facing court cases. He argued that uncertainty over party factions could also affect whether candidates reached the ballot.

He said the parties needed to pool resources, support one another and protect their ability to compete against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked about a single presidential candidate, he said agreement would be difficult at this stage because the parties already had candidates, but added: “All options are on the table.”

He said the coalition was establishing working groups and a common identity before resolving candidate questions.

Its proposed priorities, he said, included insecurity, poverty, economic management and opportunities for young people.