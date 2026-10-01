Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LONDON, United Kingdom: The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London, England, on October 26, 2026. For readers searching for this year’s rankings, the important point is that the official final order has not yet been published as of October 1, 2026.

The nominees are known. The winner and finishing positions are still to come. A list predicting who should win is an opinion, even when it puts familiar names beside convincing statistics.

Okay News reports that the organisers have confirmed the London Palladium Theatre as the venue. France Football, the French football magazine behind the award, co-organises the ceremony with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Are the Official 2026 Rankings Out?

No final 2026 ranking appears in the organiser’s published archive at the time of this check. The latest year available on its All Rankings page is 2025.

That distinction matters when an old graphic recirculates. Ousmane Dembélé first, Lamine Yamal second and Vitinha third is the official men’s order for 2025. It should not be relabelled as a 2026 result.

A nomination is different again: it places a player on the shortlist considered by the jury. It does not reveal the player’s eventual position or share of the vote.

The 30 Men’s Nominees, Without a Ranking

UEFA published the following 30 names for the 2026 men’s award. These are nominees, not a predicted or official finishing order:

Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé and Luis Díaz

Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi and Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos and Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves and Michael Olise

Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz

William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Júnior and Vitinha

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Senegal’s Sadio Mané are among the men’s nominees. The separate women’s shortlist includes Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga. Positions in one award do not apply to the other.

How the Final Order Is Decided

The men’s Ballon d’Or is decided by specialist journalists, with one representative from each of the top 100 countries in the relevant international rankings. The women’s jury uses the top 50 countries.

According to the organiser’s voting guide, the reference is the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) ranking in effect when the nominee lists were published on September 8, 2026.

Each juror selects ten players from the 30-player shortlist. Those choices receive 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point, respectively. The highest total wins.

If players finish level, first-place votes decide the tie. If necessary, the process moves to second-place votes, then third-place votes and onwards.

Those rules explain why an online popularity poll, a pundit’s preference or a social-media prediction cannot establish the official result. They do not provide the completed jury totals.

Which Performances Count?

The assessment period runs from August 3, 2025 to July 19, 2026, including international competitions, the organisers state in their explanation of the eligibility window.

Performances after July 19, 2026 fall outside that period. A player’s impressive start to the 2026–27 club season may fuel debate, but it should not be used as though it falls within this award’s stated assessment window.

The B.O.A.T. Fan Vote Is a Separate Contest

The Ballon d’Or website also advertises a Ballon d’Or Of All Time vote, abbreviated to B.O.A.T., for past winners who have received the award at least twice.

The site lists an October 27, 2026 closing date and results on October 28, 2026. It charges €1 per vote through a contribution linked to a downloadable photograph and other benefits.

That fan exercise does not select the 2026 men’s or women’s Ballon d’Or winner. Its standings and October 28, 2026 result belong to a different competition.

What to Look For on October 26, 2026

The ceremony is the next official milestone for the 2026 awards. Until the results are announced, readers should check the year, award category and source attached to any claimed ranking.

A useful preview can discuss candidates and explain the voting. A genuine results report needs the organisers’ published outcome. For now, the verified material is the shortlist and the rules, not a newly crowned winner.