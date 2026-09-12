Bamanga Tukur’s Remains Arrive Yola Ahead of Sunday Burial

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YOLA, Nigeria – The mortal remains of elder statesman, renowned industrialist, and Second Republic governor of the defunct Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur, CON, arrived in Yola on Saturday night, September 12, 2026, ahead of his state burial and final Islamic funeral rites scheduled for Sunday morning, state officials confirmed.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, CON, led senior government functionaries, political associates, and traditional titleholders to the tarmac of the Yola International Airport to receive the casket bearing the revered political patriarch, who passed away in Abuja earlier on Saturday at the age of 90.

Okay News reports that Governor Fintiri received the body alongside the deceased’s son, Barrister Awwal Tukur, and other bereaved family members before joining the solemn funeral convoy that escorted the remains to Tukur Lodge in the state capital for evening supplications.

Announcing the funeral schedule shortly after offering prayers with the family, Governor Fintiri described the demise of the Tafidan Adamawa as an immense, monumental loss that has deprived the state and the entire nation of a generational compass.

“Adamawa State has lost a titan. Tonight, I joined Barrister Awwal Tukur and family at Yola International Airport to receive the remains of our late former Governor and elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur,” Governor Fintiri stated.

The governor disclosed that funeral prayers (Janazah) will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the Palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, in Yola, to be followed immediately by his interment in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

“We offer our heartfelt prayers at Tukur Lodge for Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi. May Allah grant our state the fortitude to bear this immense loss,” Fintiri added, urging citizens across the state to turn out peacefully to pay their final respects to the late leader.

Tukur, who died just three days before his 91st birthday, leaves behind an extensive legacy spanning maritime governance, private sector conglomerate building, Pan-African commerce, and national political leadership.

Rising to prominence as General Manager and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority between 1975 and 1982, Tukur modernised the nation’s seaports before winning election as Governor of the old Gongola State—comprising modern Adamawa and Taraba states—in 1983 on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria.

He later served as Minister of Industries from 1993 to 1995, championed cross-border commerce as Executive President of the African Business Roundtable, and served as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party between March 2012 and January 2014.

Dignitaries, governors, federal lawmakers, and traditional rulers from across Nigeria are expected to converge on the Lamido’s Palace in Yola on Sunday morning to bid farewell to the iconic statesman.