Bandits Kill 8 Farmers in Sokoto State Reprisal Attack

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

SOKOTO, Nigeria — Armed bandits killed at least eight farmers and injured five others during an attack in Gandi, a community in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on August 30, 2026.

Okay News reports that spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the command was aware of the assault on Sunday evening and stated that details were still being gathered.

The assailants arrived at the farming community at approximately 3:00 p.m. WAT (GMT+1) and opened fire on individuals working in the fields. A local source stated that the assault was targeted at the farmers in retaliation for recent security operations in the area that resulted in casualties among the bandits.

“The bandits came around 3:00 p.m. and started shooting at people. No fewer than eight farmers were killed, while at least five others sustained gunshot injuries,” the local source said.

Security forces had recently conducted operations against criminal groups in Rabah Local Government Area, inflicting casualties and forcing fighters from operational corridors. The injured victims were left with gunshot wounds following the attack.