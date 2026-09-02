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NEW YORK, United States — A Bank of America vice president died from her injuries after being stabbed during an afternoon attack in Times Square, New York City.

The New York Police Department confirmed that Erin Piacenti died following the stabbing incident that occurred on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 4:30pm local time (9:30pm WAT) on Monday, August 31, 2026. Okay News reports that Bank of America confirmed Erin Piacenti‘s death in an official statement released to Reuters.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” Bank of America said in the statement. “She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the attack appeared to have been random and unprovoked. Police officers responding to the scene fatally shot the female suspect after she allegedly continued advancing towards them with knives.

According to Jessica Tisch, responding officers first attempted to deploy a Taser to stop the unidentified female suspect, but the non-lethal device was unsuccessful before officers opened fire. A 68-year-old male victim was also stabbed during the attack and was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred in Times Square, a commercial intersection that attracts between 200,000 and 250,000 pedestrians each day. Bloomberg News first reported Erin Piacenti‘s identity on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.