Barcelona has returned to the summit of the Spanish La Liga following a convincing 3-0 win against Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. The victory allows Hansi Flick’s side to move one point clear of their rivals, Real Madrid, who had temporarily occupied the top position following their own win earlier in the weekend.

The first half proved to be a frustrating affair for the Catalan giants, as they struggled to break down a resilient Oviedo defense. Despite controlling much of the possession, Barcelona’s best opportunity did not arrive until just before the interval, when Raphinha’s near-post effort was expertly saved by goalkeeper Aaron Escandell, leaving the scores level at halftime.

Okay News reports that the tactical adjustments made during the break paid immediate dividends in the second period. Dani Olmo broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to record his sixth league goal of the season and setting the stage for a dominant half for the hosts.

The momentum continued as Raphinha doubled the lead just five minutes later. Capitalizing on a defensive error by Oviedo’s David Costas, the Brazilian winger produced a delicate dinked finish over the advancing goalkeeper to put Barcelona firmly in control. The clinical nature of the second half performance highlighted the attacking depth that has characterized Flick’s tenure so far.

The highlight of the evening arrived in the 73rd minute through teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. After receiving a looped pass from Dani Olmo, the Spanish international executed a spectacular bicycle kick to seal the victory. The goal not only secured the three points but also underscored the individual brilliance that continues to drive Barcelona’s title charge this season.

With this result, Real Oviedo remains at the bottom of the table, eight points away from safety. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s attention turns to their upcoming Champions League clash against Copenhagen on Wednesday. Hansi Flick will be looking to secure a win to ensure his team finishes in the top eight of the group phase, thereby avoiding the additional pressure of the play-off rounds.