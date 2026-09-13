Barcelona Beat Levante 4-2 to Sustain Perfect LaLiga Campaign

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VALENCIA, Spain – Fútbol Club Barcelona preserved their unblemished domestic start to the season with a lively 4-2 victory over Levante Unión Deportiva at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2026, as Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal struck twice to keep the Catalan giants three points clear at the summit of LaLiga, sports correspondents confirmed in Valencia.

The hard-earned away victory marks five consecutive league wins from five matches for Hansi Flick’s side, halting Levante’s eight-match unbeaten home run and building on Barcelona’s emphatic 5-1 midweek UEFA Champions League triumph over Feyenoord.

Okay News reports that Flick exercised squad depth by implementing five changes to his starting lineup following continental commitments, handing starting berths to Eric García, Gerard Martín, youth-team defender Xavi Espart, Fermín López, and English winger Anthony Gordon.

The visitors opened the scoring with their first recorded attempt of the match when left-back Espart embarked on a driving run from deep, drifted inside toward the edge of the eighteen-yard box, and unleashed a low right-footed strike that took a fortunate deflection through a crowded penalty area before beating Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to register his maiden senior goal.

Barcelona consolidated their early superiority minutes later when Brazilian captain Raphinha broke Levante’s high offside trap, rounded the advancing Ryan, and cut an unselfish delivery back from the byline to find the arriving Yamal, who smashed a first-time shot into the roof of the net to double the advantage.

The Catalan side extended their lead shortly after the restart when Algerian defender Aïssa Mandi committed a clumsy foul inside the box, enabling Yamal to step forward and dispatch the resulting penalty kick into the top corner for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

Levante mounted an aggressive second-half fightback and found a lifeline after an errant pass out from the back by Espart allowed Iván Romero to intercept, round Barcelona goalkeeper Juan García, and roll the ball into an empty net.

Ten minutes later, the home supporters were invigorated when Roger Brugué capitalized on a broken defensive transition to fire home from close range and reduce the deficit to a single goal, setting up a frantic finale.

However, German forward Karim Adeyemi dashed the hosts’ hopes of a complete comeback in the closing minutes, executing an intricate solo dribble through Levante’s backline before sliding a composed finish past Ryan to seal maximum points for the league leaders.