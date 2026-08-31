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BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 16-year-old German talent Mikael Baza from HSV Hamburg, securing the highly rated youngster on a three-year contract running until June 2029, the club’s transfer developments revealed on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The Catalan giants moved swiftly in the closing days of the summer transfer window to finalize terms for the German youth international, seeing off competitive interest from Italian Serie A heavyweights Juventus.

Okay News reports that Baza will initially integrate into the club’s reserve setup, Barça Atlètic, working under former Barcelona defender and current B-team head coach Juliano Belletti as he adapts to Spanish football.

First-team manager Hansi Flick is understood to have played a decisive role in accelerating the transfer, having tracked Baza’s development in Germany and actively requesting club executives to finalize the move once Juventus initiated inquiries for the player.

Baza, who had entered the final year of his developmental contract with Hamburg, pushed firmly to make the switch to Catalonia, viewing Barcelona’s renowned youth progression pipeline as the ideal environment to earn senior first-team opportunities under Flick.

The teenager’s arrival coincides with reshuffling within Barcelona’s developmental ranks, with young centre-back Álvaro Cortés concluding a permanent departure to join Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp ahead of the transfer deadline.

Baza is expected to undergo standard medical evaluations and finalize documentation in the coming days before joining Belletti’s squad for full training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.