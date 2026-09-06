Barcelona Crush Valencia 5-0 to Go Three Points Clear in LaLiga

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VALENCIA, Spain – FC Barcelona delivered a devastating attacking masterclass at the Mestalla Stadium, dismantling bottom-placed Valencia CF 5-0 on Sunday, September 6, 2026, to preserve their flawless start to the domestic campaign and establish a three-point lead at the summit of La Liga.

The emphatic five-goal demolition capitalised on title rivals Real Madrid’s shock slip against Real Betis on Friday, highlighting the ruthless tactical efficiency of Hansi Flick’s side, who have now amassed 17 goals while conceding just twice across their opening four league fixtures.

Okay News reports that the Catalan giants asserted complete authority inside five minutes, unlocking the host’s backline when Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal timed a penetrative run behind the defense to latch onto a delicate through ball from Fermín López before clipping a composed finish into the net.

López turned from creator to finisher midway through the opening half, collecting an incisive layoff from English winger Anthony Gordon on the edge of the penalty area and rifling a low drive into the bottom left corner past North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, marking López’s fourth goal and Gordon’s fourth assist of the campaign.

Barcelona resumed the second period with relentless intensity, adding a third goal when López initiated a sweeping counter-attack, driving through the midfield third before delivering a low cross for Brazilian forward Raphinha to tap home his sixth strike of the season and his 50th career goal in the Spanish top division.

The visitors extended their dominance through an intricate combination between Pedri and Dani Olmo, with the midfield pairing executing a swift one-two before Pedri slotted cleanly into the bottom corner.

Olmo orchestrated the final flourish late in the contest, gliding through two Valencia markers before threading a defense-splitting delivery for Yamal to complete his brace and register his fourth goal of the league campaign.

The fixture also marked a series of landmark squad milestones for Barcelona, featuring the first competitive start for Spanish international pivot Rodri following his £65 million (approximately $86 million) summer switch from Manchester City, alongside second-half club debuts handed to former Premier League attackers Harvey Elliott and Gabriel Jesus.

The lopsided contest unfolded amid visible discontent across the Mestalla stands, highlighted by an organized demonstration from home supporters who delayed their stadium entry and flooded into the terraces in the 19th minute to protest the club’s administration, referencing the year 1919 when Valencia CF was founded.

The defeat leaves Valencia anchored to the foot of the table with a solitary point and just one goal from four matches, increasing the pressure ahead of their upcoming league visit to Sevilla on Friday.

Barcelona will now turn their focus to continental action, opening their UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they welcome Dutch champions Feyenoord to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.