Barcelona Finally Pull Out of Failed European Super League Project

Spanish football giants Barcelona have officially withdrawn from the European Super League, bringing their involvement in the controversial breakaway competition to an end.

The club confirmed on Saturday that it has formally notified the Super League organisers and participating clubs of its decision, leaving Real Madrid as the only remaining backer of the project.

Barcelona’s exit marks a major turning point for the league, which was launched in 2021 by 12 elite European clubs but quickly collapsed after widespread backlash from fans, football authorities, and governments.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had previously signalled the club's intention to rebuild its relationship with UEFA and return fully to the established European football structure.

With Barcelona stepping away, the European Super League appears effectively defunct, reinforcing the dominance of UEFA-led competitions like the Champions League.

The move is widely seen as a victory for fan power and traditional football values, after years of resistance to attempts at reshaping the sport’s competitive balance.