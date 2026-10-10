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Gordon Opens Account as Barcelona Beat Getafe for Eighth Straight Win

Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Jules Koundé scored as Barcelona beat Getafe 3–0 to equal their best start to a La Liga season.

By Damilola A.
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Gabriel Jesus raises his hands during Barcelona’s match against Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou on 10 October 2026.
Gabriel Jesus during Barcelona’s 3–0 win over Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou on 10 October 2026. Photo: FC Barcelona.

Barcelona matched their best start to a La Liga season with a 3–0 victory over Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring after two minutes, before Gabriel Jesus struck in the 30th minute and Jules Koundé added the third in the 73rd.

Okay News reports that the result gave Hansi Flick’s side eight wins from their opening eight league matches, equalling the club record set under Gerardo Martino in 2013/14.

Gordon’s first Barcelona goal came after he beat two defenders and saw his shot deflect off Mario Martín. The England forward helped the hosts establish control early.

Making his first start for Barcelona, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus won possession from Getafe’s defence, advanced into the area and finished across goal to make it 2–0.

Koundé completed the scoring from a Lamine Yamal cross. According to Barcelona’s official match report, the defender also passed Éric Abidal to become the French player with the most appearances for the club, reaching 194 games.

Barcelona next travel to Istanbul, Turkey, to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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