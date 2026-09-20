Barcelona Plan Lionel Messi Camp Nou Tribute for 2028

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish football club Barcelona will host a tribute match and ceremony for Lionel Messi following the completion of the renovated Spotify Camp Nou stadium at the start of 2028.

Okay News reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed the tribute plans during the club’s General Assembly on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Laporta announced the exact timeline for the project during his address to the club’s members.

“We are planning for the Leo Messi tribute once the Spotify Camp Nou is completed,” Laporta said. “It will be a beautiful tribute. We hope to complete the stadium by the start of 2028.”

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join French club Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent before transferring to American Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, where the 39-year-old forward currently plays.