Pina Scores Four as Barcelona Women Rout Real Madrid 7–0

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Clàudia Pina scored four goals as Barcelona’s women’s team beat Real Madrid 7–0 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

LaLiga’s official match record confirmed the full-time score in the sixth round of Liga F, Spain’s top women’s football league. Pina scored all four of her goals before half-time.

Pina opened the scoring in the fourth minute and added goals in the 28th, 32nd and 45th minutes. Okay News reports that Caroline Graham Hansen scored in the 33rd minute, helping Barcelona reach the interval with a 5–0 lead.

Ewa Pajor added the sixth goal in the 55th minute, and Sydney Schertenleib completed the scoring in the 88th.

Barcelona coach Pere Romeu brought on Aitana Bonmatí for Pina after an hour. Kerolin replaced Graham Hansen at the same stage, according to the official match record.