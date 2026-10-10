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Pina Scores Four as Barcelona Women Rout Real Madrid 7–0

Clàudia Pina scored four first-half goals as Barcelona Women beat Real Madrid 7–0 at Spotify Camp Nou in the sixth round of Spain’s Liga F on October 4.

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Clàudia Pina embraces Ewa Pajor during Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League final against OL Lyonnes on May 23, 2026.
File photo: Clàudia Pina and Ewa Pajor at the Women’s Champions League final, May 23, 2026. Photo: MichaelEmilio / Wikimedia Commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:UWCL_2025-26_Final_A34.jpg). CC BY 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Resized and framed.

Clàudia Pina scored four goals as Barcelona’s women’s team beat Real Madrid 7–0 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

LaLiga’s official match record confirmed the full-time score in the sixth round of Liga F, Spain’s top women’s football league. Pina scored all four of her goals before half-time.

Pina opened the scoring in the fourth minute and added goals in the 28th, 32nd and 45th minutes. Okay News reports that Caroline Graham Hansen scored in the 33rd minute, helping Barcelona reach the interval with a 5–0 lead.

Ewa Pajor added the sixth goal in the 55th minute, and Sydney Schertenleib completed the scoring in the 88th.

Barcelona coach Pere Romeu brought on Aitana Bonmatí for Pina after an hour. Kerolin replaced Graham Hansen at the same stage, according to the official match record.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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