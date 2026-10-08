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Bartůňková Beats Muchová to Set Up Beijing Semi-Final With Andreeva

Nikola Bartůňková beat Karolína Muchová 6–3, 6–0 in 67 minutes in Beijing, reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final and setting up a meeting with Mirra Andreeva.

By Damilola A.
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Nikola Bartůňková holds a signed scroll at adiHouse in Beijing.
Nikola Bartůňková at adiHouse in Beijing, in a photograph she published on September 30, 2026. Photo: Nikola Bartůňková/Instagram.

Czech tennis player Nikola Bartůňková reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final on October 8, 2026, beating compatriot Karolína Muchová 6–3, 6–0 at the China Open in Beijing.

The 20-year-old completed the quarter-final in 67 minutes, according to the Women’s Tennis Association. She will face Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, who beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7–6(4), 7–6(3).

Okay News reports that the association said Bartůňková’s run will take her into the world’s top 30 for the first time. She began the tournament ranked 34th after finishing 2025 at No. 130.

Bartůňková won the opening five games against Muchová, who recovered three games before losing the first set. The younger Czech then took all six games in the second set.

“Today I was really aggressive,” Bartůňková said in her post-match comments published by the association.

The victory followed her third-round win over Aryna Sabalenka in Beijing. Bartůňková will now play Andreeva for a place in her first tour-level final.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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