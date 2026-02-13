News

Bashir Ahmad Urges INEC to Reconsider 2027 Election Dates Over Ramadan

Abuja, Nigeria – Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider the scheduled dates for the 2027 general elections, citing concerns about their alignment with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

INEC recently announced February 20 and March 6, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and the Governorship and State Assembly polls, respectively. Ahmad noted that the proposed dates are expected to fall within Ramadan, a period when many Muslims dedicate significant time to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

In a message shared with Okay News and addressed to the electoral body, he argued that holding such a major national exercise during Ramadan could pose challenges for a large segment of the population, particularly in a country with a substantial Muslim demographic. He suggested that reconsidering the timing could help ensure broader participation and inclusiveness in the electoral process.

Ahmad added that his observation was made in the spirit of national cohesion and inclusiveness, expressing hope that the commission would take the concerns into account.

