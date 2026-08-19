Belgian Prince Laurent Recognises 26-Year-Old Man as His Son

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BRUSSELS, Belgium – Belgium’s Prince Laurent has legally recognised 26-year-old Clément Vandenkerckhove, a former car salesman, as his son, formally making him a member of the Belgian royal family.

Vandenkerckhove is the son of Prince Laurent and Belgian singer Wendy Van Wanten, whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove. His recognition took place at a town hall ceremony about six months ago, although details only recently became public.

Okay News reports that Vandenkerckhove will formally hold the title of prince but will not receive a royal allowance or participate in official royal activities.

He will also not be included in Belgium’s line of succession, unlike his half-siblings Princess Louise, Prince Aymeric and Prince Nicolas.

Vandenkerckhove has said he is proud of his mother’s surname and remains uncertain about adopting his father’s Saxe-Coburg family name.

“I might want to do that, but I am proud of the name Vandenkerckhove,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, saying changing it could feel like a betrayal of his mother’s sacrifices for him.

His relationship with Prince Laurent developed gradually after he learned the identity of his biological father at the age of 16.

Vandenkerckhove previously recalled meeting Prince Laurent unexpectedly at a shopping centre in 2013, when he did not know who he was. Four years later, he contacted the prince by telephone, eventually leading to meetings between the two.

Prince Laurent later suggested that they undergo a DNA test. The test reportedly showed a 99.5% match, confirming their biological relationship.

Vandenkerckhove became widely known in Belgium after appearing in a Flemish television documentary last year, where he discussed his relationship with his father and the circumstances surrounding his discovery of his royal parentage.

Prince Laurent had been in a relationship with Van Wanten before marrying Princess Claire in 2003.

The recognition echoes the experience of Prince Laurent’s father, former King Albert II, who underwent a DNA test following a long-running paternity dispute involving artist Delphine Boël.

Albert II acknowledged in 2020 that Boël was his daughter following a lengthy legal battle. She subsequently gained the title of princess and adopted the name Delphine de Saxe-Coburg.

Under changes to Belgian law introduced in 2013, only a limited number of members of the royal family are entitled to public allowances, including King Philippe, King Albert II, Prince Laurent and Princess Astrid.