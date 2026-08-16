Belgium Battles Record Wildfire as Blaze Reaches 3,000 Hectares

HAUTES FAGNES, Belgium – Firefighters battled Belgium’s largest recorded wildfire through the night as the blaze in the High Fens nature reserve spread across about 3,000 hectares and moved towards the German border.

Firefighters from Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, supported by the army and local farmers, were working to contain the fire that has burned since Friday. Okay News reports that responders were focusing on the fire front advancing towards Germany on Sunday, while cooler and more humid weather raised hopes of slowing its spread.

The wildfire is more than twice the size of a 2011 blaze that destroyed nearly 1,400 hectares, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System.

The nearby German town of Monschau said the fire was not expected to cross into German territory, although significant smoke pollution was forecast. Authorities advised residents in areas close to the border to leave as a precaution.

The European Union deployed three helicopters and two water-bomber aircraft from other European countries on Saturday after Belgium requested additional support.

Authorities said on Sunday that defensive lines protecting evacuated villages were holding. However, residents who left their homes on Saturday were told not to return yet.

“No homes have been affected at this stage, although the fire remains close and smoke levels are significant,” the office of the governor of Liege said.

The fire erupted as Belgium and other European countries experienced their fifth heatwave of the summer. Scientists say human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood of the hot and dry conditions that can make wildfires spread faster and burn for longer.