Bellingham Stars as Mourinho’s Real Madrid Thrash Malaga 4-0

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MADRID, Spain – England international Jude Bellingham produced a masterclass in attacking midfield play, scoring a stunning solo goal and orchestrating a dominant performance as Real Madrid dismantled Málaga 4-0 to extend returning head coach José Mourinho’s perfect start in La Liga on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The emphatic triumph at the Santiago Bernabéu marked Los Blancos’ third consecutive victory of the new domestic campaign, consolidating their position at the summit of the Spanish top flight with a maximum haul of nine points.

Okay News reports that Bellingham opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the 19th minute, collecting the ball 35 yards from goal, gliding past three defenders with quick footwork, and drilling a low finish beyond Málaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

The English midfielder was instrumental in doubling Madrid’s advantage seven minutes later when his goalbound header from a parried strike ricocheted off Herrero and crossed the line, officially recorded as an own goal against the visiting shot-stopper.

Mourinho’s men effectively ended the contest on the half-hour mark with a third goal of pristine quality. Summer recruit Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right flank, allowing Kylian Mbappé to dispatch a breathtaking first-time volley into the top corner.

Real Madrid sealed the rout deep into second-half stoppage time on a swift counter-attack when Vinícius Júnior cut the ball back precisely from the byline for Turkish playmaker Arda Güler to tap home from close range.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Mourinho lavished praise on Bellingham’s work ethic and attacking intelligence while addressing his tactical setup.

“He is an incredible player,” Mourinho said of Bellingham. “He is very demanding of himself and he is also demanding of others. I didn’t want to see him defend almost like a second left-back. Very, very good players want to play together always, because they have the same speed of thought, the same quality, and they always have to be compatible.”

Dismissing previous media speculation regarding potential friction in deploying his marquee forward line together, the Portuguese tactician affirmed: “It was said that I didn’t want the three, but what I say is that I always want the best. There is empathy and collective work. They are all very good.”

Mourinho, who returned to the Real Madrid helm during the summer following his initial trophy-laden tenure between 2010 and 2013, has overseen an immediate tactical resurgence, steering Madrid clear at the top of the table ahead of FC Barcelona’s clash with Rayo Vallecano.