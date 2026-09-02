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KADUNA, Nigeria – The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has delivered 2,000 syringes and a consignment of essential medical consumables to the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Hayin Banki Ward, expanding his constituency-wide healthcare intervention programme, his constituency office announced on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The consignment forms part of the eighth phase under the lawmaker’s Primary Healthcare Support Initiative, with the supplies designated to be administered to local residents free of charge, irrespective of ethnic background, religious creed, or political affiliation.

Okay News reports that the intervention is designed to replenish depleted inventories at grassroots clinics across Kaduna North, mitigating the risk of stock-outs and alleviating the financial burden of out-of-pocket medical expenditures on vulnerable households.

In an official statement released from Kaduna, El-Rufai, who serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Banking Regulations, explained that targetted consumable support at the primary level often yields an outsized clinical impact for grassroots communities.

“The value of an intervention is not always measured by its size,” El-Rufai stated. “For a primary healthcare centre, having essential consumables readily available can mean fewer delays, better support for healthcare workers and one less cost for thousands of families seeking care.”

The federal legislator noted that the Hayin Banki deployment builds on previous consignments delivered to primary healthcare facilities across various electoral wards within Kaduna North, reiterating his commitment to delivering practical, direct dividends of democracy to his constituents.

“This latest intervention builds on the support already provided to PHCs in several wards across Kaduna North,” he added. “Our objective remains consistent: practical support that reaches thousands of lives where they need it most.”

El-Rufai commended community leaders, health workers, and partner organizations collaborating with his office to bolster primary healthcare infrastructure, assuring that his constituency interventions will proceed uninterrupted regardless of political cross-currents heading into the upcoming general election season.