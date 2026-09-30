Bello El-Rufai Thanks Peter Obi for Checking on Detained Father

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ABUJA, Nigeria — House of Representatives member Bello El-Rufai has thanked former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi for repeatedly calling to check on his father, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during his ongoing detention.

Okay News reports that Bello El-Rufai expressed his gratitude during an interview with Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed uploaded on Monday, September 28, 2026, which went viral on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The former Kaduna State governor has remained in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission since February 18, 2026, over an ongoing investigation.

Speaking about those who had reached out to the family, Bello El-Rufai acknowledged several political figures during the broadcast.

“From Waziri Adamawa, to His Excellency, Governor Peter Obi, to His Excellency, Rotimi Amaechi, I’m calling politicians here now, to Jagaban, our father Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and many others, I would like to thank them,” he said.

He singled out Obi, who served as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, for calling his family repeatedly while his father remained in custody.

“Particularly Governor Peter Obi, you know, he kept calling, you know, like he would just call me just to see how… You know, and for me at 38 years old, it’s a lesson in life,” Bello El-Rufai said. “You know, because in the case of Governor Peter Obi, I used to be critical of him, but, you know… You know, so it’s a lesson.”

Obi had previously condemned the prolonged detention of Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as political persecution.

Addressing how his father has spent his time in custody, Bello El-Rufai said the former governor has dedicated the period to reading and religious study.

“And as for Malam, he’s using the time to finish books, catch up, read the Qur’an, which is always, for his, you know, for 10 years he’s been working,” he said. “So it’s also a moment for him to, in isolation, to reflect, to plan better, to tone down, and things like that.”

Opposition figures and other political actors have called for the release of Nasir El-Rufai or questioned the circumstances surrounding his continued detention.