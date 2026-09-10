Benue CP Denies Order to Transmit Obi’s Letter to Governor

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MAKURDI, Nigeria — The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Cletus Nwadiogbu, has said the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) never asked him to transmit a letter notifying him of Peter Obi‘s visit to the state to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the disruption of the movement of the former Anambra State governor, Nwadiogbu explained on Channels Television‘s Lunch Time Politics program on Thursday, September 10, 2026, that members of the NDC presented the notification letter directly to him to facilitate security arrangements. Okay News reports that Cletus Nwadiogbu confirmed the delegation visited his office at approximately 5:30 pm to give details regarding the scheduled 8:00 am arrival of Peter Obi.

The police commissioner stated that the NDC delegation requested a limited security presence because Peter Obi was visiting the state rather than conducting a political campaign. Nwadiogbu made arrangements for three patrol teams, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, to secure the convoy during the trip.

Regarding claims that the police command was required to deliver the letter to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Nwadiogbu stated that no such instruction was issued to his command. He added that police personnel were deployed specifically for protective duties rather than handling public protests.

The clarification follows an incident on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in which youths blocked the convoy carrying Peter Obi along the Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway. The Benue State Government denied involvement in the disruption, while Peter Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Omoyele Sowore condemned the incident.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed it has arrested 46 suspects following intelligence-led operations related to the highway disruption. The event marks the second disruption of Peter Obi‘s travel in Benue State, following a similar situation in April 2025 when safety concerns forced his entourage to divert to Plateau State.