Benue Denies Sponsoring Thugs Against Peter Obi, Doubts Visit

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MAKURDI, Nigeria – The Benue State Government has strongly rejected allegations by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, that state-sponsored thugs intercepted and blocked his motorcade from accessing Yelwata community on a humanitarian condolence mission, dismissing the claims as an unfounded fabrication, government spokespersons stated in Makurdi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The state government asserted that the accusations represent a calculated attempt to malign the character of Governor Hyacinth Alia and drag the state administration into internal factional disagreements festering within the opposition party’s state apparatus.

Okay News reports that the rebuttal was contained in an official press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, mnipr, following Obi’s earlier claims that hostile political elements chanting antagonistic slogans forced his entourage to abort their visit to Yelwata.

Kula categorically distanced the state executive council from the purported incident, noting that the administration has no record or knowledge of the obstruction described by the former Anambra State governor.

“We wish to emphatically deny that the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has an idea of what Mr. Obi is talking about,” Kula said. “Based on his antecedents of making untrue statements against the state, we have every reason to doubt whether he visited Makurdi, the state capital today.”

The governor’s spokesman emphasized that Governor Alia operates as an ordained Catholic clergyman committed to peace and the rule of law, maintaining that the administration does not deploy, patronize, or tolerate political thuggery under any circumstances.

“Let it be known that Mr. Peter Obi is not a threat to Governor Alia in any way,” the chief press secretary stated. “Even if he actually visited the state, and we realized that he is a threat to anyone, the security agencies are there to handle the issue, not thugs. Governor Alia is a peace-loving Reverend gentleman. He is averse to the promotion of thuggery. In fact, his administration does not engage, patronize, or deploy thugs as instruments of governance or security.”

The state government questioned the protocol surrounding Obi’s trip, expressing surprise that a leading presidential candidate would undertake travel into a sub-national jurisdiction without prior formal notice to statutory security formations.

“It is therefore curious that an individual presenting himself as a presidential candidate could arrive in a state without the relevant security authorities being formally informed of his movement,” Kula observed. “Ordinarily, such a visit would attract the attention and necessary security coordination involving the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies.”

The administration advised Obi to address internal conflicts within his party structure rather than seeking to score cheap political points by projecting domestic grievances onto the state government.

“We really find it difficult to understand the basis for Mr. Obi’s attempt to connect every fabrication with the Benue State Government, and Governor Hyacinth Alia in the first instance,” the statement read. “If Mr. Obi is confronted with disagreements or internal political challenges within his party structure in Benue State, those issues should be resolved within the party rather than being conveniently transferred to the State Government.”

Urging the general public to disregard the accusations linking the government to the alleged confrontation, Kula reiterated that the Alia administration remains focused on delivering infrastructural development, maintaining peace, and protecting citizen welfare, adding that Benue State remains entirely peaceful, secure, and open to all lawful visitors.