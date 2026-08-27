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MAKURDI, Nigeria – Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has announced the successful resuscitation and ongoing test-running of the state-owned Taraku Mills in Gwer East Local Government Area, while reiterating his administration’s unyielding resolve never to cede any portion of Benue land for open cattle ranching.

Governor Alia made the declarations during a statewide Town Hall consultative meeting held in Gwer Federal Constituency on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, where he engaged traditional rulers, religious leaders, political stakeholders, and community representatives across Gwer East and Gwer West.

Okay News reports that the revival of the long-dormant Taraku Mills forms part of the state government’s industrialization blueprint to establish guaranteed off-take markets for local soya bean and maize farmers, curb post-harvest losses, and stabilize commodity prices across the agricultural value chain.

“The revival of Taraku Mills, alongside other agro-allied companies being revitalised by our administration, will create a sustainable market for farm produce, strengthen our agricultural value chain, and ensure that Benue farmers are no longer forced to sell their produce at unprofitable prices,” Alia told stakeholders, commending host communities for safeguarding industrial assets against vandalism.

Highlighting ongoing capital investments in the constituency, the Governor noted the steady progress on the 43.5-kilometre Obagaji–Okokolo–Agagbe Road connecting Agatu and Gwer West, while reassuring residents that the critical Makurdi–Naka Road corridor and other priority feeder routes are slated for accelerated engineering interventions.

In the social sector, Alia highlighted the extensive rehabilitation of basic educational facilities—including NKST Primary School Naka, LGEA Primary School Ayar, and RCM Primary School Agagbe—alongside the installation of solar-powered water boreholes and the revitalization of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Tse-Biaga, Adetsav, Nyamshi, and the Comprehensive Health Centre in Naka.

Following the recent recruitment of 9,700 primary school educators across the state, the Governor disclosed that plans have been finalized to conduct a fresh recruitment exercise for primary and post-primary tutors to address staffing deficits and elevate teaching standards.

Addressing security and agrarian protection, Governor Alia reaffirmed his administration’s strict enforcement of the state’s anti-open grazing legislation, emphasizing that ancestral land remains preserved solely for crop farming, commercial development, and lawful economic activities.

“No part of Benue will be given to anybody for ranching. Our land belongs to our people and must remain available for farming and other legitimate uses,” the Governor stated, expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Nigerian Army 5 Division headquarters in Makurdi to reinforce regional stability.