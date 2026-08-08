Benue Governor Plans Closure of Displaced Persons Camps

BENUE STATE, Nigeria: The Governor of Nigeria’s Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, announced on Saturday, August 8, 2026, that the state government will close several camps for internally displaced persons due to improvements in local security.

Okay News reports that Alia outlined this strategy during a media briefing with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team, a delegation led by the Federal Government of Nigeria‘s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The governor noted that 15 camps were originally established across the state’s 23 Local Government Areas following previous attacks and displacement. “We are already making some plans to close down some because the IDP occupants have voluntarily gone back to do their farming,” Alia said. He stated that the Benue State Government is coordinating with the United Nations and the International Organisation for Migration to ensure safe and sustainable returns for the residents.

During the briefing, Alia detailed additional state initiatives, including the recruitment of 9,700 primary school teachers and the declaration of a state of emergency on road infrastructure. He confirmed that medical equipment, procured through a partnership with the United States government, is scheduled to arrive for distribution to primary healthcare facilities.

Following the media chat, Onanuga commended the state administration for reviving local facilities such as the Tarakum Mill, the Otobi Water Works, and the state brewery. The presidential spokesperson also acknowledged the state’s recent payment of inherited salary and pension arrears to teachers and retirees.