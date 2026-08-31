‘Benue Insecurity Making Food Prices More Expensive’ – Atiku

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed grave concern over escalating insecurity in Benue State, warning that the continuous violent displacement of farmers in the nation’s agricultural belt has transformed the security crisis into an unbearable cost-of-living burden on everyday Nigerian families, his media office announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Atiku cited an assessment by Amnesty International revealing that 6,896 people were killed in Benue State alone during the first two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, lamenting that deserted farmlands and community devastation are directly responsible for the soaring prices of essential food items across national markets.

Okay News reports that the former Vice President made the declaration while hosting candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) contesting various elective offices in Benue State, urging them to make human security and agricultural restoration the cornerstone of their political mandate.

Highlighting the direct link between rural security and kitchen-table economics, Atiku noted that every farmer forced away from agricultural production translates into immediate price spikes for staples including yam, rice, beans, vegetables, and livestock.

“I speak about this not only as a former Vice President, but as a farmer who has felt the consequences of insecurity,” Atiku stated. “My farms have suffered from theft and disruption. I therefore understand, from personal experience, what insecurity does to production, livelihoods and ultimately the price of food in the market.”

The former Vice President questioned the federal administration’s security and fiscal priorities, observing that despite public assurances that the abolition of petrol subsidies would generate massive revenue for national development and territorial defense, tangible security improvements remain elusive.

He referenced official disclosures from the Nigeria Customs Service confirming approximately ₦34 trillion in import-duty exemption approvals in 2025—a significant portion of which was reportedly linked to military hardware—to demand greater accountability regarding defense outcomes.

“Where is the security? Where are the results?” Atiku asked. “If Nigerians must pay more for fuel so government can have more resources, and enormous concessions are being approved in the name of national priorities, then Nigerians should not also be paying with their lives.”

Recalling his past interventions in mediating peace between Tiv agrarian communities and pastoral Fulani groups, Atiku insisted that violent criminality must be treated strictly as a law-and-order issue rather than through ethnic lenses, stressing that perpetrators must face justice regardless of background.

“A killer is a killer. A thief is a thief,” he emphasized. “We must punish criminals, protect farmers, secure livestock owners, and restore peaceful coexistence.”

Concluding his remarks, Atiku challenged political actors to unite behind restoring Benue’s agricultural capacity, declaring: “Tinubu removed the subsidy. Nigerians paid the price. Government got the resources. Benue should not still be paying with blood. Secure Benue. Restore the Food Basket. Make Nigeria affordable again.”