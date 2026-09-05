Betta Edu Praises First Lady Over Food Bank Launch

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CALABAR, Nigeria — A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on September 5, 2026, following the launch of the National Community Food Bank for the South-South region in Calabar, Cross River State.

Okay News reports that Betta Edu made the statement to journalists in Calabar after the official opening of the facility, which aims to provide nutritional support to vulnerable demographics including pregnant and lactating women, malnourished children, and other residents in need.

Betta Edu stated, “I am so grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his beautiful wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who came today to launch the National Community Food Bank. I think it is one of the biggest innovations that reaches those who need it most in Nigeria.”

She noted that the facility will source products from local agricultural producers to assist the regional economy. She stated, “Lactating mothers, pregnant women, malnourished children and other vulnerable persons can walk into the facility and get food whenever they need it. Beyond providing fresh food, the initiative also patronises local producers, meaning that the economy of Cross River State and indeed the entire South-South region will receive a significant boost.”

Betta Edu acknowledged the support of the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, and his wife, Eyoanwan, during the First Lady’s visit.

Betta Edu also commended the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, and Oluremi Tinubu regarding the commissioning of an Information and Communication Technology centre at the University of Cross River State.

Speaking on the technology facility, Betta Edu stated, “It is a wonderful ICT centre for young people, especially women, to encourage them and bring them up to speed with what the world is dealing with right now, which is Artificial Intelligence.”

Betta Edu was named the director of women mobilisation in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in August.