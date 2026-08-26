Bill Gates Raises Concern Over AI Takeover, Proposes Robot Tax

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SEATTLE, United States – Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has raised major concerns regarding the unchecked takeover of the global workforce by artificial intelligence, warning that rapid automation could trigger severe labour market disruptions and deepen wealth inequality unless governments intervene with targeted policies, including a “robot tax” and legal protections for human-only professions.

In a detailed essay published on his personal blog, Gates Notes, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the tech pioneer outlined the societal friction accompanying the transition to advanced AI systems, describing the coming decade as one of the most turbulent economic periods in modern history.

Okay News reports that while Gates reaffirmed his optimism regarding AI’s potential to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and democratize medical diagnostic access, he aligned himself with the Responsible AI movement, noting that voluntary industry slowdown frameworks such as the “Pacing The Frontier” initiative face long-term sustainability hurdles without sovereign regulatory structures.

To mitigate the rush toward replacing human personnel with automated agents, Gates proposed overhauling corporate taxation to eliminate financial incentives that favour automation over human payrolls.

“Right now, if you’re an employer and you hire someone, you pay payroll taxes on their earnings. But if you buy a robot, you can usually write it off right away as a business expense. The tax system nudges you toward replacing people with machines,” Gates wrote. “A tax would slow the rush away from human labor a little and raise money for retraining and a stronger safety net.”

In addition to fiscal reforms, Gates introduced the concept of establishing “Human Reserved” domains—statutory categories of employment where artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics would be legally restricted or barred from replacing human practitioners.

“We might set something aside as Human Reserved for economic reasons. For example, we may do it because allowing machines to take over a certain role will displace a large number of people who can’t easily change jobs. You can’t tell a 55-year-old who has worked in construction their whole career that they need to go work at an elder care facility and expect them to find it fulfilling,” Gates explained.

Gates noted that ethical and qualitative standards must also guide these protections, citing compassionate sectors such as end-of-life care and grave medical diagnoses where machine efficiency should not supersede human empathy.

“In health, for example, imagine a robot giving you the awful news that you have an incurable disease. There’s no technical reason why it couldn’t. Yet it shouldn’t,” he added, emphasizing that transition roadmaps must be negotiated openly between lawmakers, technology companies, educators, and labour representatives before acute displacement occurs.