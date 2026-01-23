Blackout Across Nigeria as National Grid Collapses

Nigeria has experienced a nationwide blackout following the collapse of the national grid on Friday afternoon, marking the first system failure recorded in 2026.

Okay News gathered that power generation across the country plummeted to zero megawatts (MW), leaving homes and businesses without public electricity supply. Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed that the grid failure occurred around 1:00 PM on Friday, January 23, 2026.

According to the NISO figures, load allocation to all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped completely to zero at the time of the incident. The affected distribution companies include Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Yola DisCos.

This total system collapse has resulted in a complete cessation of power supply across the networks of these distributors, effectively cutting off the entire nation from the grid. As of the time of this report, authorities have yet to announce a timeline for the restoration of power.