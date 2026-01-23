Energy

Blackout Across Nigeria as National Grid Collapses

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
National Grid

Nigeria has experienced a nationwide blackout following the collapse of the national grid on Friday afternoon, marking the first system failure recorded in 2026.

Okay News gathered that power generation across the country plummeted to zero megawatts (MW), leaving homes and businesses without public electricity supply. Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed that the grid failure occurred around 1:00 PM on Friday, January 23, 2026.

According to the NISO figures, load allocation to all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped completely to zero at the time of the incident. The affected distribution companies include Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Yola DisCos.

This total system collapse has resulted in a complete cessation of power supply across the networks of these distributors, effectively cutting off the entire nation from the grid. As of the time of this report, authorities have yet to announce a timeline for the restoration of power.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article TikTok TikTok Splits From Chinese Parent Company to Keep Operating in US
Next Article World Bank Approves $50 Million for Solar Farming Expansion in Nigeria, Five Others

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News