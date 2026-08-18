BOI Says Tinubu-Backed N250bn Bond Drew Strong Investor Demand

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Bank of Industry (BOI) has credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with helping drive strong investor demand for its N250 billion ($176 million) Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond, which was oversubscribed within five working days.

The bond was issued through BOI Financing SPV Plc under the bank’s $1 billion Multi-Currency Instruments Programme. Okay News reports that BOI said the response demonstrated investor confidence in the bank and Nigeria’s domestic capital market.

BOI Chief Executive Officer Olasupo Olusi said the level of demand would not have been possible without government support, including executive approval for incentives aimed at encouraging investors.

Olusi said the transaction was designed to convert investor confidence into long-term financing for Nigerian businesses, with the potential to support industrial expansion, job creation, domestic supply chains and economic diversification.

He also disclosed that a N100 billion ($70.4 million) fund approved for BOI by Tinubu would be used alongside the bond proceeds to help cushion the impact of high interest rates on manufacturers and other customers of the development finance institution.

“The strength of the investor response is a vote of confidence not only in BOI, but also in the capacity of Nigeria’s domestic capital market to mobilise long-term capital for productive investment,” Olusi said.

The bank said the bond represents an expansion of its funding sources, complementing its established participation in international capital markets with greater access to domestic institutional investors.

BOI said the transaction also highlights the growing ability of Nigeria’s capital market to direct long-term institutional savings towards productive sectors of the economy.

However, the bank and its transaction advisers said final subscription and allotment figures would not be released yet because the allotment remains subject to Securities and Exchange Commission approval as the transaction moves towards completion.

BOI said the immediate significance of the offering lies in the strength and quality of investor demand, the pricing achieved and the diversity of investors participating in the transaction.

The proceeds will increase BOI’s capacity to provide long-term funding to eligible enterprises in priority sectors, supporting productive capacity, local value addition, employment and economic diversification.

The successful offering marks another step in the development of Nigeria’s domestic market for long-term development financing and further strengthens BOI’s position as a repeat issuer in the country’s capital markets.