Police Confirm 15 Deaths in Attack in Nigeria’s Borno

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Police have confirmed that 15 people were killed in an attack in Marte Local Government Area in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, earlier this week.

Nahum Daso, spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, confirmed the deaths on Friday, October 2, 2026, in comments reported by several news organisations.

Okay News reports that the figure reflects the police account available on Friday and should not be read as a final death toll.

Update, October 3, 2026: This report, headline and summary have been shortened to the police-attributed account. Outlet-dependent details from the earlier version have been removed.