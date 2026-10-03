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Police Confirm 15 Deaths in Attack in Nigeria’s Borno

Police confirmed 15 deaths after an attack in Marte, Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. Spokesperson Nahum Daso confirmed the toll on October 2.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published Updated
Locator map showing Borno State highlighted in northeastern Nigeria.
Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. Map: Himalayan Explorer, based on work by Uwe Dedering / Wikimedia Commons.

Police have confirmed that 15 people were killed in an attack in Marte Local Government Area in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, earlier this week.

Nahum Daso, spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, confirmed the deaths on Friday, October 2, 2026, in comments reported by several news organisations.

Okay News reports that the figure reflects the police account available on Friday and should not be read as a final death toll.

Update, October 3, 2026: This report, headline and summary have been shortened to the police-attributed account. Outlet-dependent details from the earlier version have been removed.

Map source: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Resized and framed for display; the adapted image uses the same licence.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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