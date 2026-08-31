Borno Official Threatens APC Opponents Ahead of 2027 Vote

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NIGERIA — Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Sainna Buba threatened on Monday, August 31, 2026, to flog individuals who refuse to support the ruling All Progressives Congress in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Okay News reports that Sainna Buba made the statements in a video recorded during a campaign inauguration event organized by the Tinubu City Boy Movement, a political support organization advocating for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

In the video recording, Sainna Buba said, “As for some people who do not deserve us to call their names. In politics, sometimes things go smoothly, sometimes it goes with persuasion, and sometimes it goes with force. Right now, we are being persuasive, but we’ve noticed they are throwing jabs at us on TikTok. Well, it is not as if we are inefficient at blowing the whistle on politics.”

Sainna Buba added, “If they point fingers at us, we will point fingers at them; if they point fingers at us with malicious intent, then we will hold that finger and break it. This government is our government; follow us and enjoy honey. As for those who refuse to follow us, they will be flogged.”

The commissioner further stated during the address, “We should all be aware that they will bring campaign materials for the state for us all to benefit.”

The remarks follow a separate video statement by the chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Shekwolo, who warned residents not supporting the All Progressives Congress to leave the council area ahead of the 2027 general elections. Samuel Shekwolo cited developmental efforts by President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the basis for his position.

Prior to these events, the senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, was questioned by the Osun State Police Command following comments regarding members of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election. Francis Fadahunsi stated his remarks were misconstrued and that he meant the All Progressives Congress would defeat the opposition party through votes.