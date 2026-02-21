Borno Police Investigation Chief Dies in Road Accident

Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria — The Borno State Police Command has announced the death of Assistant Commissioner of Police Abubakar A. Balteh, a senior officer who headed the State Criminal Investigation Department in northeastern Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nahum Daso, confirmed that the officer died the same day in a fatal vehicle accident.

The statement reads “the Borno State Police Command regrets the passing of ACP Abubakar A. Balteh, who passed away today, 21st February, 2026, in a fatal vehicle accident.

“Until his demise, he served diligently as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Borno State Command”.

The State Criminal Investigation Department, often referred to by its acronym SCID, is the branch of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for handling major criminal investigations, including serious offences and complex cases within a state command.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Nahum Daso said further details, including burial arrangements, would be made public at a later time.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.

The loss comes just months after another senior officer in the same department died. In November 2025, the Public Relations Officer had announced the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmed Ibn Umar, who led the State Criminal Investigation Department at the time.

In that earlier statement, he said “the Borno State Police Command regrets the passing of DCP Ahmed Ibn Umar, who dïed at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after a protracted illness.

“He served diligently as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Crïminal Investigation Department (SCID), Borno State Command. May his soul rest in peace,” he stated.

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, commonly known as UMTH, is a major referral hospital located in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in northeastern Nigeria.

The deaths of two senior officers within a short period have drawn attention to the leadership changes within the investigative arm of the Borno State Police Command, a state that has faced prolonged security challenges over the past decade.

Okay News reports that the command has not yet released information about succession plans within the State Criminal Investigation Department. Observers say the appointment of a new head of investigations will be important for maintaining continuity in ongoing criminal cases across the state.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the road accident as of the time of filing this report.