Borno Women Who Married As Teens Seek Government Education Access

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Young women who married as teenagers in the Tashan Kangele community of Borno State appealed to the government for access to formal education on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Okay News reports that Fatima Umar, a 22-year-old resident, requested educational opportunities during a media engagement organised by the Participatory Communication for Gender Development Initiative.

Umar said her education stopped at Primary Five and she got married at 16. She said her marriage ended after she requested to return to school to work like her co-wife. “I got divorced because my husband got married to a second wife who is a working-class lady. Impressed by my co-wife’s achievement, I told my husband that I want to go to school to be working like my co-wife. That led to a fuss which subsequently separated us,” Umar said.

Umar said she has one son and wishes to complete her schooling and earn an income before she turns 30. “I want to go to school. I crave education,” she said.

Maryam Abba, an 18-year-old mother of two who married at 14, said she has never attended school and is unaware of any state facilities for married women. “I am 18 years old. I got married at the age of 14. I now have two children. I have never been to school. If there is a means for me to go back to school, I will be glad because it will help me to care for my children and for them to also be educated,” Abba said.

Another resident, Aisha Usman, said she was married to a cousin at 13 following the death of her mother, but financial constraints prevent her from returning to school. “I was 13 when I was married off. When I lost my mum, I was married off to a family member, a cousin precisely. I just want to return to school to learn how to read so that I can teach my children. I have spoken to my husband about it, he just said God will make a way for it,” Usman said.

The Programme Director of the Participatory Communication for Gender Development Initiative, Umi Bukar, said neglecting education for women could worsen insecurity. “The huge number of married adolescent young girls that have been denied education is just a lot. And the funny thing is that there are more young girls coming up and many of them don’t still have access to education,” Bukar said.

Bukar stated that her organisation intends to help these women speak for themselves to gain government attention. “These are the mothers for the nation. If they don’t benefit from education, their children may also not benefit and the circle will continue, and then we will be in bigger trouble than we are in right now,” Bukar said.